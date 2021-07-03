Ukraine to check causes of man's death shortly after COVID vaccination

The ministry said that there may be no connection between the two and that another five people who were vaccinated from the same vial as the man who died are in a satisfactory condition.

Pfizer was not immediately available for comment from its office in Ukraine outside of normal business hours.

It said that under Ukrainian law and international standards for the organization of pharmacovigilance for adverse events after immunization, every death that occurs within 30 days of immunization must be investigated.