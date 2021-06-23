Defense Ministry launches improved services for disabled IDF veterans

The Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division launched the new service on Wednesday which will allow disabled IDF veterans who need to contact their medical committees the option to do so through the website.

Until now it has only been possible to do so via email or through phoning the offices, both of which remain options for those who do not wish to communicate via the website.

This is the first of several adaptions and improvements that the Defense Ministry plans to introduce as part of the One Soul reforms which aim to improve the services available to disabled veterans.

The promised reforms for the rights of disabled veterans, dubbed One Soul, had initially been delayed as the previous Finance and Defense Ministries fought over the budget needed for the reforms. The delay led to a series of protests by veterans, including in front of the Knesset.





Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}