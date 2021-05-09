The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Government approves reform for IDF disabled veterans rehabilitation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 9, 2021 15:39
The government approved on Sunday the One Soul reform for the IDF's rehabilitation department, Defense Minister Benny Gantz posted on Twitter.
The reform "will begin to correct a long-standing injustice for the IDF disabled and mentally handicapped veterans, who should be at the top of the national priority list," said Finance Minister Israel Katz.
After an outcry by IDF veterans, the Prime Minister’s Office, Defense Ministry and Finance Ministry in conjunction with the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization came to an agreement on Thursday regarding the budget for reforming the Rehabilitation Department.
Courier arrested for indecent acts on multiple women
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/09/2021 05:15 PM
Israeli president election date may be announced Monday
Coronavirus Update: Saudi Arabia to organize Mecca pilgrimage this year
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 04:34 PM
Naftali Bennett, Mansour Abbas meet to discuss forming gov't
Top Court defers hearing on Sheikh Jarrah evictions
20-year-old man from Yehud suspected of rape
Emirates to fly medical aid to India for free
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 01:52 PM
Jerusalem Day: Netanyahu 'will not tolerate public disruption, violence'
Pope Francis calls to end violence in Jerusalem
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 01:34 PM
Fifteen killed in landslide at Guinea gold mine
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 01:05 PM
Obama family dog Bo, a 'constant, gentle presence', dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 12:15 PM
Linoy Ashram wins gold in gymnastics world cup in Azerbaijan
7-year-old killed in fire in Jisr e-Zarka in northern Israel
Syria says fire erupts in main Homs refinery - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 10:15 AM
EU spokesperson admonishes Israel for Jerusalem unrest
