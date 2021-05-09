Government approves reform for IDF disabled veterans rehabilitation

The government approved on Sunday the One Soul reform for the IDF's rehabilitation department, Defense Minister Benny Gantz posted on Twitter.The reform "will begin to correct a long-standing injustice for the IDF disabled and mentally handicapped veterans, who should be at the top of the national priority list," said Finance Minister Israel Katz.After an outcry by IDF veterans, the Prime Minister’s Office, Defense Ministry and Finance Ministry in conjunction with the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization came to an agreement on Thursday regarding the budget for reforming the Rehabilitation Department.