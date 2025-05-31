Israel strikes Syria, Israel plans to block Saudi officials from visiting West Bank
Freedom Flotilla Coalition attempts to sail aid to Gaza • Hamas continues to look at Witkoff proposal
Greta Thunberg, Liam Cunningham to embark on 'Freedom Flotilla' journey to Gaza
Controversial European lawmaker Rima Hassan will also be aboard the vessel.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg and Irish Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham are said to be among the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's crew voyaging to Gaza to deliver aid this weekend.
Meet some of the panelists, volunteers and supporters joining the launch of ‘Madleen’ in Catania, Sicily about to sail to break Israel's illegal siege of Gaza. ⛵️#AllEyesOnDeck #BreakTheSiege https://t.co/ZoCnr45S3I @RimaHas pic.twitter.com/IqAhOSHBv9— Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) May 29, 2025
The crew will journey aboard the Madleen after a drone allegedly destroyed the organization's last vessel from Sicily, according to the organization.Go to the full article >>
Hamas claims it is discussing Witkoff Framework for ceasefire
Hamas said it is discussing the Witkoff Framework for a ceasefire in a Telegram message on Friday night.
However, the terrorist organization claimed that the framework "does not take into account the understandings that the movement presented to the mediators" and that it did not "contain any near-term commitment to partially or gradually end the war."
In a separate statement, it called on its supporters to "escalate all forms of global action.'Go to the full article >>
Conditions in Gaza are catastrophic despite renewed aid, UN says
The situation in Gaza is the worst since the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists began 19-months ago, the United Nations said on Friday, despite a resumption of limited aid deliveries in the Palestinian enclave.
Under growing global pressure, Israel ended an 11-week long blockade on Gaza 12 days ago, allowing limited UN-led operations to resume. Then on Monday, a controversial new avenue for aid distribution was also launched - the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by the United States and Israel.
"Any aid that gets into the hands of people who need it is good," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York. But, he added, the aid deliveries so far overall have had "very, very little impact."
"The catastrophic situation in Gaza is the worst since the war began," he said.
The UN and international aid groups have refused to work with the GHF because they say it is not neutral and has a distribution model that forces the displacement of Palestinians.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes Syria, 'no party will have immunity' Katz says
The weapons posed an international threat as well as a threat to Israel's maritime navigation abilities, the IDF said in a statement.
The IDF struck weapons depots in the Latakia area of Syria, containing surface-to-surface missiles, the IDF confirmed in a statement on Friday evening.
The IAF also struck surface-to-air missile components.
One civilian was killed in the strike on Latakia, the Syrian state news agency reported.
The weapons posed an international threat as well as a threat to Israel's maritime navigation abilities, the IDF fstatement said.
Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the strikes were done to defend Israel's security.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.