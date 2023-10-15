IDF reservists say they're still under-equipped as 50,000 vests arrive

Amid first-hand reports from various army units that critical military equipment is in short supply, a well-needed influx of defensive gear is on the way to the country, said the Defense Ministry, in a joint statement with the IDF and the Association for the Well-being of Soldiers.

Tens of thousands of donated bullet-proof vests, helmets, and other much-needed military equipment items are en route to the country, according to a joint statement from the IDF, the Defense Ministry, and the Association for the Well-being of Soldiers on Saturday night.

According to the statement, the incoming influx of supplies includes more than 50,000 ceramic vests, over 20,000 helmets, and tens of thousands of combat items such as protective glasses and knee protectors.

These items will be distributed upon arrival, and according to the statement, hundreds of thousands of other equipment items have already been approved and are due to be distributed throughout the army.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said on Saturday evening that IDF forces were preparing to expand the offensive in the Gaza Strip, a massive move that will include "a combined and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land," he said.

Some soldiers are under-equipped

Following Hamas’ shocking terror attack on October 7th, during which terrorists killed over 1,300 people — most of them innocent civilians — and saw dozens more kidnapped, the IDF called in over 300,000 reservists from throughout Israel to report for active duty in order to retaliate against the terrorist organization.

In response to this massive and sudden influx of soldiers, there have been reports from around the country that some army units are under-equipped, without enough ceramic vests, boots, and even guns to distribute among everyone.

One soldier operating in the southern West Bank noted that, while donations “keep pouring in” at his station (including a washing machine and dryer for his platoon), there is still a lack of core equipment such as boots, vests, and even guns.

These personal reports of under-equipment come in spite of a statement from the head of the IDF Logistics Directorate, Maj. Gen. Mishel Yanko, who told media sources on Monday that the IDF has its own military equipment needs under control, and that it has several fully stocked logistics centers.

“We don’t need help to complete combat equipment,” said Yanko. “All our planning is based on the nature of the mission. We didn’t intend for all 300,000 soldiers to receive ceramic vests. Those who fight in Gaza all need ceramic vests,” he said.

In preparation for its next phase of attack on Hamas in Gaza, the army plans to equip all the forces that enter the Gaza Strip with ceramic bulletproof vests. According to the IDF, it is closing the supply gap at a rate of a thousand ceramic plates a day to battalions that are lacking.

What’s the hold up?

Most of the equipment items now awaiting distribution have been donated by private organizations and individuals — and while the influx of thousands of such items has surely been beneficial to the IDF’s effort to equip all of its soldiers, there is still a need to check them for quality to ensure they are fit for use; the IDF claimed that many of the ceramic plates donated are malfunctioning and may endanger or burden soldiers using them.

The customs process has also constituted a challenge for the rapid distribution of donated items, an issue which the government is working to solve. According to Saturday night’s joint statement, “thousands of items of personal protective gear,” including ceramic plates, gloves, and flashlights have been released from airport customs by Defense Ministry officials, and have undergone quality checks.