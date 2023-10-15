Several anti-tank missiles were fired by Hezbollah at IDF posts and the northern Israeli moshav Shtula, near the Lebanese border, the IDF said on Sunday.

Hezbollah took responsibility for the launches. IDF said artillery forces targeted the source of the fire.

The IDF was also striking targets in southern Lebanon throughout the day after four incidents of anti-tank fire at Israeli military positions in the North on Sunday.

At least four civilians were reportedly wounded in the shooting on Shtula, with one man in his 40s murdered following failed resuscitation attempts, Magen David Adom said. MDA added it rushed the other wounded civilians to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for further treatment.

Two more men in their 40s are considered in moderate condition, MDA added.

In a separate anti-tank missile attack, Lt. Amitai Granot, the son of Rabbi Tamir Granot, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivat Orot Shaul in Tel Aviv, was killed.

Later on Sunday, residents of the northern border towns of Menara, Malkia, Yiftach, Margaliot and Ramot Naftali were told to seek shelter amid fire at an IDF military post.

United Hatzalah ambulance seen in northern Israel October 15, 2023 (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

IDF spokesperson: "Following the initial report, IDF forces are now attacking the area from which the anti-tank missiles were launched towards the IDF post on the Lebanese border. Also, other military infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization was attacked earlier today."

Hamas in Lebanon took responsibility for the rocket launches from Lebanon into Israel on October 15.

Israel creates security zone near Lebanon border

The IDF on Sunday created a four-kilometer security zone in northern Israel to keep any civilians who do not live in the area out until further notice.

It said this was necessary after the continued firing of rockets, attempted invasions, and other tension on the northern border.

Further, the IDF said that those within two kilometers of the border should remain in bomb shelters and safe rooms.

Residents of the northern moshav were told to seek shelter immediately. Later, the Kiryat Shmona municipality also told the border city's residents to seek shelter following exchanges of fire on the border

Residents of the nearby kibbutzim of Yiftach, Menara, Maayan Baruch, Misgav Am, Yeron, Bar'am, Tzivon, Dan, Daphna, Snir and Kfar HaGiladi were all told to seek shelter later on Sunday morning.

