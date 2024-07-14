'Netanyahu's last chance': Israeli negotiator hopeful for deal, says disputes 'solvable'

Yaron Blum, Israel's former chief negotiator for the release of hostages, spoke on Sunday on 103FM to discuss the ongoing negotiations regarding Israel's hostage deal with Hamas.

Blum stated, "For the first time since the Biden outline, Hamas gave a positive answer to the beginning of negotiations. I estimate that it will be a 3-4 week process. Qatar is the central mediator, and Egypt is involved as well. I think that the military pressure, along with the pressure exerted by the mediators, led Hamas to agree to the outline presented by Biden."

Netanyahu's one-time opportunity

Blum later added, "I think that Netanyahu is in favor of it and wants a successful deal. I hope he does, at least, because I think that if not, he will miss a one-time opportunity to bring our people home and that it will be on his head. In the Israeli delegation, we see that they are also aiming for a deal. I think that Netanyahu understands very well that this is his last chance. If 120 hostages remain there, it will be solely his responsibility."

Blum concluded, "We must do everything possible to return our 120 hostages. Anyone who says he opposes the deal does not understand that the Gaza Strip is not going anywhere and that Hamas is an ideology that cannot be eradicated. Gaza is not going anywhere. This is a one-time opportunity [and] Sinwar is ripe for a deal. The main points of dispute are solvable."