'We would be alone in a catastrophe': Arava, Eilot regional council residents fear Oct. 7 scenario

Residents of the Eilot Regional Council, which spans a large area in southern Israel, have recently experienced a sharp rise in suspicious activity along the border with Jordan.

While the border is considered peaceful, several reports of infiltrations in recent weeks, including one about a vehicle that crossed the border and disappeared along Highway 90, have heightened fear among residents. In an exclusive interview, the Council Head, Hanan Ginat, describes the complex reality and the measures being taken to address the security threats.

"The Jordanian border is a peace border, but it is more exposed than ever," emphasizes Ginat. "The Eilot Regional Council, which covers 13% of Israel's land area, is located in the strategic southern region of the country, with around 170 kilometers of border with Egypt and Jordan. While the border with Egypt has a modern fence, in vast parts of the Jordanian border, there is no barrier to prevent or delay anyone who wants to cross."

According to Ginat, smuggling along the Jordanian border has increased in recent years, and fears of terrorist activity are growing. "Unfortunately, in recent years, we've seen how the open border is increasingly used for smuggling drugs and weapons, and the constant fear is that someone will attempt to carry out a terror attack through it."

The complex security situation has led the council to take proactive steps to protect its residents. "The Arava communities are spread along the border, and our agricultural lands extend right up to it," says Ginat. "Even before the war and especially after it broke out, the council has significantly bolstered civilian forces operating in the area, including emergency response teams in the communities and other volunteer units made up of our dedicated residents, which are meant to be the first response in an event."

Fear of Iran's proxies reaching

Despite the fact that it is a peaceful border, Ginat warns against complacency. "Our view is that while it is a peaceful border, we know and are aware that Iran and its proxies are looking for any way to reach Israel and harm our sovereignty. Our eyes are always turned eastward." Palm trees grow at an R&D station in Israel's Arava region (credit: JNF USA)

Despite local efforts, Ginat emphasizes that the ability to handle a serious infiltration or event depends on government resources. "The cooperation of regional security forces with the military, police, Border Patrol, and other security forces is very close, but we understand that we are not in a favorable position in terms of priorities, and in a real event – we will be alone for quite some time, and we are preparing for that."

According to him, the immediate solution must come from the government. "We are calling on the Israeli government to allocate resources to strengthen the Jordanian border – with a physical barrier, technological measures, and resources for the emergency response teams."

Ginat seeks to reassure residents while also maintaining vigilance. "To the residents of the Eilot communities, we say the council has made and will continue to make efforts to draw the state's attention to what is happening on the eastern border. At the same time, resident vigilance and reporting of any unusual incidents are also required."

Amit Yifrach, Secretary-General of the Moshav Movement and Chairman of the Israeli Farmers' Federation: "The State of Israel must allocate budgets to strengthen security for the residents of the moshavim in the Central Arava Regional Council against the emerging eastern front with the Jordanian border." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Regarding agriculture in the region, Yifrach said that she is "proud of the agriculture in the Arava, which continually reinvents itself with various and diverse crops, research, development, and agricultural innovations. The State of Israel must ensure the strengthening of agriculture to support population growth, especially in this time."

The concerns of Eilot residents reflect a new and troubling security reality. Recent reports state that incidents of infiltration and smuggling are occurring increasingly. As revealed in a report published two months ago in Maariv, security forces estimate that more than 4,000 people have infiltrated Israel from Jordan in recent months. The testimonies of the infiltrators expose skilled smuggling networks, high fees charged by smugglers, and complex infiltration routes.