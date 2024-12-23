'Don’t mess with us': Inside Mossad’s explosive pager plot that devastated Hezbollah's forces

Two former Mossad agents revealed the details behind one of Israel's most audacious counterintelligence operations, the "Pager Plot," in a 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday. Executed on September 17, 2024, the plan involved selling Hezbollah thousands of rigged pagers disguised as high-performance devices, which Mossad later detonated, causing widespread chaos and severe damage to the organization.

The operation began over a decade ago, with Mossad initially weaponizing walkie-talkies sold to Hezbollah. "A walkie-talkie was a weapon just like a bullet or a missile," said "Michael," a former Mossad case officer whose identity was concealed during the interview. "Inside the battery, there is an explosive device… made in Israel."

The agents revealed to 60 Minutes how Mossad developed shell companies to sell these devices covertly. "We create a pretend world," said Michael. "We are the directors, producers, and main actors; the world is our stage." He explained this fake world as similar to “The Truman Show,” similar to the hit 1998 movie, starring Jim Carrey, living from birth in a huge television studio, filled with live cameras broadcasting to the world.

From walkie-talkies to pagers

By 2022, Mossad shifted its focus to pagers, which Hezbollah used widely for communication. "Hezbollah still uses pagers because they're simple and difficult to hack," explained "Gabriel," another former Mossad agent interviewed by CBS News. Gabriel’s team modified commercially available pagers, embedding explosives while retaining their functionality. They even conducted extensive tests to ensure the device only harmed its user and not bystanders.

To make the bulky pagers appealing, Mossad created a marketing campaign with fake YouTube ads promoting them as "robust, dustproof, and waterproof." Gabriel recalled skepticism from his superiors: "Our director told us, ‘There is no chance anyone will buy such a big device.’ It took two weeks to convince him." Ultimately, the pagers were sold to Hezbollah through intermediaries, with the terror group unaware of their origin.

The moment of activation

On September 17, 2024, at 3:30 p.m., Mossad remotely activated the explosive pagers across Lebanon. According to CBS News, those carrying the devices received an encrypted message instructing them to press two buttons, triggering the explosion. "If they didn’t push the buttons, it would still explode," Gabriel said.

The coordinated blasts caused mayhem, with hospitals overwhelmed by thousands of injured fighters. "People were afraid to turn on their air conditioners the next day because they thought they might explode," said Michael, emphasizing the psychological toll.

The day after the pager explosions, Mossad activated walkie-talkies that had been dormant for over a decade. Some went off during funerals for those killed by the pagers. Altogether, the operations injured approximately 3,000 Hezbollah operatives, killed 30, and left the organization demoralized. "The aim wasn’t to kill," Gabriel told CBS News. "It was to leave Hezbollah with thousands of wounded, proof of our superiority."

The operation marked a turning point in the war. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah appeared subdued in a speech days later. "His soldiers saw a broken leader," Gabriel claimed. According to 60 Minutes, Nasrallah's bunker was bombed just ten days later, resulting in his death.

Wider regional implications

The fallout extended beyond Lebanon. CBS News reported that the operation weakened Iran’s influence in the region by crippling Hezbollah, its most potent proxy. The operation also destabilized Syria, contributing to the collapse of the Assad regime. "Hezbollah is looking around and realizing they are isolated," Michael said, noting that the operation had ramifications for Gaza as well.

While the operation bolstered Israel’s strategic position, it raised ethical concerns. "What about Israel's moral reputation?" asked CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl. "There is a prioritization," Gabriel responded. "First, you defend your people, then you worry about reputation."

The operation underscored Mossad's ability to wage psychological warfare. "We can’t use pagers again," Gabriel admitted, "but they’ll have to keep guessing what’s next."

The 60 Minutes report highlighted the lasting impact of the operation. "These wounded fighters are walking proof of our superiority," Gabriel stated. For Israel, the operation restored its sense of security and sent a powerful message to its adversaries: "Don’t mess with us."