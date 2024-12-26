WATCH: How IAF jets prepared for strike on Sana'a airport in Yemen

The Israeli Air Force struck several targets across Houthi-controlled Yemen on Thursday as retaliation for the missile attacks against Tel Aviv. IAF chief Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar during the attacks against Houthi targets in Yemen, December 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

IAF chief Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar spoke to his officers following the strikes. IAF pilots sit in their jet preparing for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, December 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

"This is our fourth strike in Yemen, and we are not finished yet. I want to start with the defensive effort we've been engaged in night after night for some time now." IAF jets wait to attack Houthi targets in Yemen, December 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

"It's a commendable effort, but it's not enough against the enemy we face here. Ultimately, the solution is to reach the enemy." IDF jet takes off to attack Houthi targets in Yemen, December 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

More to come?

"We have just seen a tangible demonstration of our capabilities, and we are capable of much, much more." Two IAF pilots prepare for strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, December 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

"I see the level of detail being achieved in the planning, and it is commendable and important."