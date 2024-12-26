WATCH: How IAF jets prepared for strike on Sana'a airport in Yemen

The Israeli Air Force struck several targets across Houthi-controlled Yemen on Thursday as retaliation for the missile attacks against Tel Aviv.
IAF chief Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar spoke to his officers following the strikes.
"This is our fourth strike in Yemen, and we are not finished yet. I want to start with the defensive effort we've been engaged in night after night for some time now."
"It's a commendable effort, but it's not enough against the enemy we face here. Ultimately, the solution is to reach the enemy."
More to come?
"We have just seen a tangible demonstration of our capabilities, and we are capable of much, much more."
"I see the level of detail being achieved in the planning, and it is commendable and important."