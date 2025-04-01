IDF, Shin Bet raid bomb-making lab in Tulkarm, West Bank

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) discovered a bomb-making lab in Tulkarm that contained landmines, explosives, explosive-making materials, and a welding machine last week, the military announced on Tuesday.

The IDF and Shin Bet also arrested 12 wanted individuals in Tammun and Kabatiya over the past 24 hours, the military added.

A further 15 wanted individuals were arrested across the West Bank, including confiscating two firearms and other weaponry, the military stated.

All arrested individuals, as well as the confiscated weapons, were transferred to the Shin Bet and the Judea and Samaria district police. Explosive-making material seized by the IDF and Shin Bet, March 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Other recent IDF operations

This comes as part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to reduce terror infrastructure and activity in the West Bank.

Recent operations include Shin Bet, Israel Police, and the IDF arrested a Palestinian terror cell from Nablus in a joint operation on Monday.

The cell had been operating under the direction and funding of Hamas's headquarters in Turkey, with the goal of carrying out shooting and bombing attacks. As part of the search, an M16 rifle and $60,000 in cash were seized.

Another recent operation was when the IDF, Israel Police, and Border Police officers arrested eight wanted suspects and found and confiscated an M16 rifle, a vest, magazines, and ammunition on Friday.