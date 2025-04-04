IDF, Shin Bet Kill Hamas's propaganda hostage video producer

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced the elimination of Hamas terrorist Mahmad Salah Mohammad Bardawil on Friday.

Bardawil served as Hamas's propaganda and psychological warfare operative and was a central figure in its propaganda apparatus. He was killed during an operation this week.

He also took part in filming hostages for propaganda videos.

IDF, Shin Bet kill terrorists

The IDF and Shin Bet announced the elimination of three senior Hamas officials on last week Sunday. IDF and Shin Bet announce the elimination of Hamas terrorist Mahmad Salah Mohammad Bardawil, April 4, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

One terrorist was in Hamas's political bureau and was killed in a strike in southern Gaza.

He headed the terror group's planning and development office, the IDF noted, adding that in the framework of his role, the terrorist led Hamas's strategic and military planning.