IDF major update on war crimes probes delayed for months - exclusive

The IDF was due to publish a major formal update on its war crimes probes relating to the current war sometime in February, but the report has been significantly delayed now for months, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

It is still unclear what factor or factors delayed the update, but some possibilities could be the fact that IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir replaced Herzi Halevi, the increase in Israeli confidence handling legitimacy issues given the backing it has received for the war from the Trump administration, and the return to an ongoing war in Gaza.

On January 30, sources with knowledge had told The Jerusalem Post that a major new update was only weeks away.

The last significant update published by the IDF on its war crimes probes was in August 2024 after IDF Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi first started to provide public updates in May 2024.

Temporarily, there seemed to be new support for issuing an update after the January 19 ceasefire with Hamas, with the idea being that Israel could avoid the concern of probe decisions impacting officers still in the field of an ongoing war.

Also, Halevi’s January 21 announcement that he would publish probe results into the October 7, 2023 disaster before he resigned on March 6, collectively marked a distinct turning point in the conflict. IDF MILITARY Advocate-General Maj.-Gen. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi is the Israeli military’s chief lawyer and has the task of defending Israelis from accusations of war crimes. (credit: FLASH90)

More than 1k reviews expected

When the update is in fact published, The Jerusalem Post understands, it is expected to note that the number of total preliminary operational reviews by the Fact Finding Mechanism of Maj, Gen. (res.) Yoav Har Even is up to over 1,000 cases.

Within those 1,000 reviews, as of December 1, The Jerusalem Post had previously reported that the IDF had already opened around 85 criminal probes and around 220 disciplinary probes.

Of those 85, over 50 relate to the wrongful deaths or abuse of detainees, many relating to problems earlier in the war at the Sdei Teiman makeshift detention facility.

Six IDF soldiers and officers have already been indicted in two separate cases of alleged abuse of detainees.

Some other cases involve allegations of wrongful killing in the field, while others involve either theft of Palestinian property or the illegal taking of Palestinian weapons without declaring them to the proper IDF authorities.

In comparison, the 2014 Gaza conflict Fact Finding Mechanisms carried out around 300 preliminary reviews and 32 full criminal probes.

How to address widespread Gaza destruction

Some major issues that the IDF is likely to confront from the International Criminal Court and other critics is that there has been little systematic addressing of the question of widespread destruction of Palestinian homes and buildings in Gaza.

At the start of the war, The Jerusalem Post was told by a wide range of top and lower level sources, including in the field, that so many residences and buildings were boobytrapped with explosives that both for force protection and in order to make progress against Hamas forces, many such structures simply had to be bulldozed.

Israeli critics always raised questions about the extent of Israeli bulldozing and about whether this was always carried out for a concrete military advantage against an ambushing Hamas force, or whether it was sometimes also being carried out as a form of collective punishment or deterrence to Hamas and other Israeli enemies from considering invading the Jewish state in the future.

There certainly have been some cases where IDF soldiers demolitioned structures without authorization and there have even been a few cases where these soldiers were reprimanded.

However, there was a change to the criticism in October-November 2024, when Israel was accused by critics of wreaking much larger destruction in northern Gaza as a way of pressuring Hamas into a hostage deal.

The "General's Plan"

This was in line with aspects of the “General’s Plan”, a plan by senior former IDF officials designed to bring Hama to its knees much more rapidly, given that a year of war had not achieved the return of many hostages.

Israel never formally admitted to such a plan and has also not formally defended the high level of destruction during that period, nor is it clear how much that destruction is being probed.

This week, the NGO Breaking the Silence published a report claiming that the IDF started an even more aggressive effort, partially during the ceasefire and partially since hostilities were renewed on March 18-19, to remove large portions of Gazan property to enlarge an Israeli security perimeter around the Strip.

According to a satellite analysis cited in parallel to the report, the IDF is accused of leveling over 6,200 buildings in Gaza since January in a one kilometer wide buffer zone.

The Jerusalem Post has repeatedly requested explanations from the IDF for multiple days and has been promised a response, but at press time, still no response had been received.

Complications

One of the complications for Israel from an international law perspective, and with the ICC, is that if Jerusalem views the security perimeter as self-defense and does not view destroying Palestinian property in that zone as a crime, there may be no probe, such that the issue may also go unaddressed in the broader update, when that comes out.

At the same time, the Trump administration so far has backed Israeli actions regarding the security perimeter to avoid future potential October 7 invasions.

When the broader update does come out, it will also likely include final conclusions regarding the infamous mistaken attack by the IDF which killed seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers on April 1, 2024, said IDF sources.

However, in the event that the final conclusions of the WCK case are not included in the update, IDF sources have said it is likely that a separate report will be issued about the case around the same time that the more general update is issued.

The WCK case may also take on greater significance after the IDF admitted this past weekend to killing 14 International Red Crescent aid workers by mistake and potentially mishandling the return of their bodies – though their bodies were eventually returned to the UN.

Zamir has promised an expedited review of the incident.

Errors of judgement found in IDF strike on WCK convoy

By April 6, 2024, the IDF had already competed a super-fast operational review which found such serious judgment errors in the IDF strike on the WCK convoy, even though IDF officers thought that Hamas was mixed into the picture, that two senior commanders, IDF Nahal Brigade Chief of Staff Col. Nochi Mendel and an unnamed senior targeting commander, were dismissed for ordering the strike.

Further, IDF Col. Nahal Brigade Commander Yair Zukerman, Division 162 Commander Brig. Gen. Itzik Cohen, and Southern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkleman were all censured for failing to have clearer standing orders prohibiting such a controversial strike.

To date, these were the most high-ranking commanders to be fired or censured for events relating to the current war, other than the events of Hamas’s October 7, 2023 invasion itself.

In July 2024, The Jerusalem Post reported that Tomer-Yerushalmi was seeking extensive additional information and evidence to evaluate any potential criminal probe level questions which go far beyond an initial operational review.

In addition, IDF sources said that a further even more comprehensive update will be issued by the IDF and the State of Israel by the end of this coming July to respond to allegations made by South Africa in October 2024 against the Jewish state in the genocide allegations case before the International Court of Justice.

Due to the level of specificity of South Africa’s charges, the IDF’s July update is expected to include extensive new factual findings.

Case prioritization

Already in June 2024, The Jerusalem Post had learned that certain other cases were being prioritized to get earlier answers, and it is possible that either the upcoming update, or if not, in the July 2025 update, that a final ruling will be issued on probes into the IDF attacks on two bakeries in Gaza, one in October 2023 and one in November 2023.

The attacks on the bakeries were given heavy coverage by the media and international judicial bodies – the ICC is probing Israelis’ conduct during the war in parallel to the ICJ proceeding.

International judicial bodies and critics of Israel have presented the attacks on the bakeries as potential evidence of a sustained push by Israel to starve out Gazans, one of the war crimes the ICC has accused Israelis of committing.

The Jerusalem Post understands that there is a high probability that the conclusions will either emphasize that there were terrorists in the bakeries when they were struck – which could convert them from protected civilian locations to military targetable locations – or that they were struck accidentally while the IDF was targeting other terror targets nearby.

To date, the IDF generally, and the FFM and the legal division specifically, have taken flak for how slowly the IDF’s narrative has come out about controversial cases, especially as the ICC already issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant by November 21.

Moreover, the ICC has threatened to issue arrest warrants against Israeli soldiers as well if the IDF does not carry out its probes promptly, and a growing number of global media outlets have published longer articles having extensively researched a large number of controversial attacks by Israel without the IDF having provided anything but generic responses.