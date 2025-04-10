Security forces arrest Israeli-Arabs for terrorism financing network

Israeli civilians transferred millions of shekels from Hamas's Turkish arm to the West Bank as part of an underground terror financing network, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police announced on Thursday following the arrests of the six Israeli-Arab citizens allegedly involved in the funding ring.

The Israeli Arabs were arrested last month on suspicion of involvement in transferring funds on behalf of Turkish officials to terror infrastructure in the West Bank, after a joint investigation by the Cyber Unit of Lahav 433-National Crime Unit and the Shin Bet.

One of the alleged network leaders, Fadi Ara'bi, 33, from Arava in the Galilee, reportedly established a money transfer route with his brother, Nassim Ara'bi, who lives in Turkey. He is also a partner of Wajdi Saadi, 41, originally from Jenin. Saadi has reportedly served as a key figure in the transfer of the West Bank to terrorist organizations.

Smuggling funds into the West Bank

The cash was reportedly brought into the West Bank during multiple trips in 2024, aided and abetted allegedly by William and Sami Khana, a father and son from Nazareth, who were recruited to act as money couriers.

The operation later grew to allegedly include Mahmad Aziziamd Adam Doulani, 41-year-old 30-year-old residents of Acre.

It is believed the network smuggled over three million shekels to promote terrorism against Israel.

A security source said, "This is a unique case in which, through a combined effort by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, a broad terror financing network was exposed, based on Israeli Arabs who worked for Hamas operatives in Turkey. This network acted as a "lifeline" and a significant financial conduit for terror infrastructures in the West Bank."