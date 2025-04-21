Hamas 'opened the door' for additional 30,000 recruits - report

An unnamed Palestinian source stated that Hamas's Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades "opened the door" to recruit approximately 30,000 additional terrorists in Gaza, Saudi-owned Al-Hadath reported on Sunday.

The source claimed that a majority of the 30,000 received "previous training in camps held annually and secretly by the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades."

These terror recruits "lack specialization," but have all undergone training in guerrilla warfare, using anti-tank missiles, and planting IEDs.

The source also confirmed to al-Hadath that the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades are "missing many of their weapons, particularly drones and long-range missiles."

This has led the Hamas terrorists to begin "recycling missile waste and using it to manufacture ground-based explosive devices," the source claimed.

Hamas's ongoing troubles

This comes as the IDF announced it hit approximately 150 Hamas targets on Saturday in an effort to dismantle “terror infrastructure both above and below ground."

Additionally, Hamas faces a severe financial setback since it does not have the funds to pay its members, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Arab intelligence officials.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that he was unwilling to surrender to Hamas out of fear for the Israeli public.

“I will not surrender to murderers. Such a surrender would endanger you, the public. If we yield to their demands, all the tremendous achievements we have gained will be lost,” Netanyahu said in a Saturday night address.