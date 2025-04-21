WATCH: IDF seizes terrorist explosives cache in overnight West Bank operations

Israeli security forces arrested 20 suspects overnight in counterterror operations across the West Bank, the IDF said on Monday.

Six of the detainees were arrested in the village of Al-Arroub on suspicion of involvement in stone-throwing attacks. The arrests were carried out by soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit, an elite undercover unit that often operates in densely populated Palestinian areas.

In a separate operation in the northern West Bank, troops from the Kfir Brigade discovered a cache of explosives in the Nur Shams area. Military sappers destroyed the explosives in a controlled detonation.

The IDF said all suspects were transferred for questioning by security authorities. No Israeli casualties were reported in the overnight operations.

Security operations have intensified in recent months amid a rise in attacks and intelligence warnings of planned terrorist activity. IDF soldiers conduct counterterror operations in the West Bank, April 21, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The military said its counterterrorism efforts in the West Bank will continue as part of its mission to protect Israeli civilians.