'Good riddance': Gov't leaders react to Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar's resignation

Several members of Knesset applauded Bar for making "the right and appropriate decision," while others decried the move, saying he had already been fired.

By SHIR PERETS
Updated: APRIL 28, 2025 22:03
Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services, seen at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, October 27, 2024 (photo credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)
Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services, seen at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, October 27, 2024
(photo credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

Opposition head Yair Lapid applauded Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar's decision to resign on Monday, writing that Bar "made the right and appropriate decision," on X/Twitter.

"Of those responsible for the greatest failure in the country's history, only one remains holding on to the chair. The people of Israel deserve elections now," he added.

Yair Golan, the leader of the Democrats, wrote, "Thank you, Ronen. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, now it's your turn."

Similarly, MK Naama Lazimi of the Democrats said, "Everyone takes responsibility, and the guilty leader continues to destroy everything here."

"Only when Hamas's financier leaves will Israel recover and rebuild. We will do everything to make it happen soon."

Coalition, Likud decried the move, saying Bar had already been fired

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrated the decision, writing "Good riddance" immediately after the announcement.

"The government fired you on April 10th. Your attempt to seize the chair is a crime against national security! You have done enough damage. Enough!" Likud MK Shlomo Karhi wrote.

"The government must inform the High Court: We will not accept smears, no postponements, no collusion!Only the government decides. Not the Shin Bet, not the High Court, not the Deep State!"

"Who is asking you, Mr. Ronen Bar, when will you resign? Who is asking you?" Likud MK Tally Gotliv added.

"I invite the High Court judges to write a verdict and Ronen Bar to go on leave. I don't want anyone to go through the same thing as a dangerous liar and subversive! Go on leave at our expense. You dragged the country into a delusional and despicable struggle."

Gotliv added that the resignation was Bar's attempt at absolving himself of the guilt of the October 7 massacre.

"We will meet one day in a courageous investigative committee that will not disappoint you," she wrote.

This is a developing story. 



