'Good riddance': Gov't leaders react to Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar's resignation

Opposition head Yair Lapid applauded Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar's decision to resign on Monday, writing that Bar "made the right and appropriate decision," on X/Twitter.

"Of those responsible for the greatest failure in the country's history, only one remains holding on to the chair. The people of Israel deserve elections now," he added.

Yair Golan, the leader of the Democrats, wrote, "Thank you, Ronen. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, now it's your turn."

רונן בר עשה החלטה נכונה וראויה. כך נראית לקיחת אחריות.מהאחראים למחדל הגדול בהיסטוריה של המדינה נשאר רק אחד שנאחז בכיסא. לעם ישראל מגיע בחירות עכשיו. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) April 28, 2025

Similarly, MK Naama Lazimi of the Democrats said, "Everyone takes responsibility, and the guilty leader continues to destroy everything here."

"כל המערכות קרסו. גם השב"כ כשל. לוקח אחריות": צפו בנאום הפרישה של רונן בר@ndvori pic.twitter.com/lB0bkKO60b — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) April 28, 2025

"Only when Hamas's financier leaves will Israel recover and rebuild. We will do everything to make it happen soon."

Coalition, Likud decried the move, saying Bar had already been fired

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrated the decision, writing "Good riddance" immediately after the announcement.

"The government fired you on April 10th. Your attempt to seize the chair is a crime against national security! You have done enough damage. Enough!" Likud MK Shlomo Karhi wrote.

"The government must inform the High Court: We will not accept smears, no postponements, no collusion!Only the government decides. Not the Shin Bet, not the High Court, not the Deep State!"

"Who is asking you, Mr. Ronen Bar, when will you resign? Who is asking you?" Likud MK Tally Gotliv added.

"I invite the High Court judges to write a verdict and Ronen Bar to go on leave. I don't want anyone to go through the same thing as a dangerous liar and subversive! Go on leave at our expense. You dragged the country into a delusional and despicable struggle."

רונן בר - אתה סיימת!הממשלה פיטרה אותך ב-10.4.ניסיונך לאחוז בכיסא הוא פשע נגד ביטחון המדינה! עשית מספיק נזק. די!הממשלה חייבת להודיע לבג״ץ: לא מקבלים מריחה, לא דחיות, לא קומבינות!רק הממשלה מחליטה. לא השב”כ, לא הבג”ץ ולא הדיפ-סטייט! — שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) April 28, 2025

Gotliv added that the resignation was Bar's attempt at absolving himself of the guilt of the October 7 massacre.

"We will meet one day in a courageous investigative committee that will not disappoint you," she wrote.

This is a developing story.