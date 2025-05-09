Behind the cockpit: Inside the IAF's precision strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

Less than 24 hours between two Israeli Air Force (IAF) strikes that hit deep into Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, marking a significant escalation in Israel's aerial operations against regional threats.

The attack, carried out by Squadron 69 - nicknamed "The Hammers" - targeted key terror infrastructure in the port city of Hudaydah and the capital, Sanaa. According to the IDF, the missions aimed to disrupt the Houthis' weapons supply chain and degrade their ability to operate through strategic maritime and aerial routes.

The first operation took place earlier this week, with dozens of F-151 "Ra'am" fighter jets departing from Hatzerim Airbase. Preparations unfolded inside the squadron's subterranean facilities, where technical crews moved swiftly between aircraft, and pilots engaged in briefings focused on terrain analysis and real-time intelligence.

The primary targets included Houthi assets at the Hudayah seaport and a concrete plant allegedly used for constructing underground bunkers. Aircraft were dispatched on separate flight paths - some aimed at inland infrastructure, others at coastal military sites.

“When they return, my first look is at the empty weapons racks,” said an armorer from the squadron. “It’s very satisfying to know you built that—and now it was used in a historic mission.” Israeli Air Force preparing for IAF strike on Houthi-controlled Yemen (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Within hours, preparations began for second strike

Within hours of the jets returning from the Hudayah operation, preparations began for a second strike - this time focused on the Houthi-controlled airport in Sanaa, several power stations, and an additional concrete production facility linked to a tunnel network.

A fighter pilot from Squadron 69 participated in both missions. In the first, he led the planning team. Less than a day later, he was back in the air for the second sortie.

Despite his operational experience, the pilot said the mission stood out for its pace and precision. “When flying to a new location, you’re always struck by how similar the view from above is to the maps you studied. That’s when you know the preparation was done right.”

According to the IDF, the Sanaa airport served as a conduit for weapons and financial transfers. The attack, combined with strikes on power stations, aimed to disrupt the Houthis' logistics chain and deliver a message: no area used for terror is immune.

Upon returning to base, the pilot described a moment of quiet satisfaction. “When I landed back from Sana’a,” the pilot said. “I took a breath, embraced the ground crew and fellow pilots. Knowing the mission succeeded brought immense satisfaction.”