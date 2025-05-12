In photos: IDF soldier Edan Alexander's return to Israel

Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander is returning home on Monday evening. He is currently in Red Cross custody and on his way to Re'im Air Base, where his immediate family is waiting to meet him.
Back in Tel Aviv, his extended family was overjoyed when they heard that he was officially in Red Cross custody.
In Hostages Sqaure, Israelis eagerly awaited his return to Israeli territory.
The Parents of remaining hostages Matan Zangauker, Jonathan Samerano, and Nimrod Cohen, were in the crowd at the rally in Tel Aviv. They made statements thanking US President Donald Trump and special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, for their efforts to release Alexander.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said that it stood with the Alexander family in a statement, but noted that a full hostage and ceasefire deal was necessary.
"The families stand with the Alexander family. If the reports are correct, Edan's return must be the beginning of a deal that will bring back all 59 hostages."
"There is only one moral, rightful, and necessary deal: the immediate return of all hostages and the end of the war."