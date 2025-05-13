IDF strikes Hamas terrorists operating in Gaza hospital

The IDF struck Hamas terrorists who were operating from within a command and control center located in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, the military announced on Tuesday.

According to the military, the compound was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Senior Hamas officials continue to use the hospital for terrorist activity, through cynical and brutal use of the civilian population in the hospital and its surroundings, the military added.

Prior to the strike, multiple steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence, the military asserted. IDF soldiers operate in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, May 8, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Key Hamas terrorist killed in March

In late March, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) struck a key Hamas terrorist who was operating within the Nasser Hospital, The Jerusalem Post previously reported.

Ismail Barhoum, a member of Hamas's political bureau in Gaza and head of the organization's finances, was targeted and killed in the operation.

According to a joint statement from the IDF and Shin Bet, the strike was conducted following an intelligence-gathering process and with precise munitions.