IDF discovers, destroys explosives lab in Tulkarm during West Bank raids

The lab contained more than 200 explosive devices and approximately 150 kilograms of materials used in the manufacturing of explosives.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A terrorist explosives lab near Tulkarm discovered and destroyed by the IDF, May 13, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF soldiers conducting counterterrorism activity in the West Bank city of Tulkarm located an explosives lab as part of ongoing counterterrorism operations across the West Bank, the military announced on Wednesday.

According to the IDF, the lab contained more than 200 explosive devices and approximately 150 kilograms of materials used in the manufacturing of explosives. The facility and all contents were dismantled.

In a separate operation, the IDF conducted activities in the area of Beita over several nights, apprehending three wanted men.

One of them is suspected of planting an explosive device in the village two weeks ago, which seriously wounded a reservist from the 9221st Battalion, according to the IDF.

IDF counterterrorism operation in the West Bank on May 13, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF counterterrorism operation in the West Bank on May 13, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

IDF and Shin Bet conduct raids in the West Bank

Additionally, on Tuesday night, the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) carried out further raids throughout the West Bank, apprehending 18 wanted individuals, according to a joint statement.

A rifle and additional weapons were seized during the joint operation.



