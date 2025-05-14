Hamas Rafah brigade commander probably killed in IDF strike on Sinwar

The IDF's strike on Tuesday night to try to kill Hamas chief Mohammad Sinwar may have killed Hamas Rafah Brigade commander Muhammad Shabana, sources estimate.

So far, there is cautious optimism that both Hamas officials were killed in the attack, though it may take time to confirm.

If so, then Hamas's current leader and one of the few top until now living Hamas commanders who might have replaced him, would have been removed with one swift military stroke.

IDF's previous strikes

Already during the war, the IDF has killed October 7 architect Yahya Sinwar, former military chief Mohammad Deif, Deif's deputy Marwan Issa, Northern Gaza Brigade commander Ahmad Ran Dur, Central Gaza Brigade Commander Ayman Nofel, and Khan Yunis Brigade Commander Rafah Salame.

This would leave only Gaza City Brigade commander Az-adin-al-Hadad alive from the pre-war original five Hamas brigade commanders.