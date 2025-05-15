Fallen Hebrew Israelite soldier posthumously given Israeli citizenship

A member of the Hebrew-Israelite community was posthumously granted Israeli citizenship after he fell in battle in Gaza in October.

Sgt. Elishai Young fell in battle in the Gaza Strip in October 2024. Young was a member of the Hebrew Israelite community in Dimona and, despite serving as an IDF tank soldier, he did not hold Israeli citizenship.

Young was killed in northern Gaza along with 20-year-old St.-Sgt. Ofir Berkovich, who served in the 52nd Armored Battalion, 401st "Iron Tracks" Brigade.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel presented Elishai Young’s family with an honorary citizenship certificate. The certificate was received by Elishai’s mother, Oshriya, and his brother, Avishai. (L-R) Sergeant Elishai Young and Staff Sergeant Ofir Berkovich (credit: IDF)

Honoring Staff Sergeant Elishai Young

“Recognizing the sacrifice of Elishai Young, who enlisted in the IDF and gave his life for the security of the State of Israel, is a moral and ethical obligation,” said Arbel during the presentation. “Granting honorary citizenship is not just symbolic—it is a clear declaration: Elishai was an inseparable part of the State of Israel, and his family will always be a part of us. This is a duty of honor, appreciation, and remembrance.”

At his funeral in Dimona, his mother eulogized him: “There is no one like Elishai. He went to the army, and whenever he had a few days or time, he would come to his family. He always said, ‘Mom, I’m coming home. I’m coming back, don’t worry. Nothing will happen to me.’ He always told me, ‘Be strong no matter what—this is war.’

“I want to say thank you to all the soldiers. What is happening in our world hurts. I want Elishai back in my arms. I want him back.”