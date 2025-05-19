The Gaza spiral: Sinwar hunted, invasion nears, aid resumes, toll mounts - analysis

Developments in Gaza are dizzying.

One day, the news of the day is that Israel has probably assassinated Gaza's Chief, Mohammed Sinwar, along with one of the two highest Hamas commanders who might have replaced him.

The next day, the focus shifts to the broad new invasion of Gaza by five IDF divisions - a potential jump of tens of thousands of soldiers into and around the Strip.

Heavily covered globally, but almost forgotten in the Israeli media, are hundreds of reportedly killed Gazans and over 600 wounded Gazans.

With all of these developments overlapping, the IDF both starts conquering or taking control of new areas (the government seems unable to decide between conquering or taking more temporary control) as well as restarting the allowance of food aid into Gaza. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

What do all of these simultaneous trends mean?

However, because Israel restarted food aid at the last second and under US pressure, it has not yet rolled out its new mechanism for ensuring that food aid only goes to Gaza civilians, so the next week of food aid handed out by the UN and traditional global groups may just be intercepted by Hamas.

What do all of these simultaneous trends mean? Does Sinwar's death (after his brother Yahya Sinwar's death in October 2024) bring Hamas any closer to crumbling or to making more concessions regarding the 59 Israeli hostages (around 21 reportedly alive) it is holding?

We don't completely know because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put confidantes in charge of the latest negotiations, seemingly to ensure that they don't lead to a deal so that he could reinvade Gaza.

There have been leaks from Hamas, American sources, and other Arab sources of Hamas offering bridging proposals with some level of compromise, but all of these still involve ending the war, and Netanyahu is having none of that for now.

It is hard to say also whether Hamas will collapse militarily given that it has not mounted any organized defense to the IDF invasions since March.

In relative terms, a minuscule number of IDF soldiers have been killed since March, and mostly on one-off ambushes, again with no broader attempts to fight Israel's military.

So many of Hama's pre-war top commanders have been killed that Mohammed Sinwar's death would seem to leave only Gaza City Brigade commander Az-adin-al-Hadad alive from the five top brigade commanders, which defense sources told the Jerusalem Post would make him Hamas's next military chief.

Next, the five IDF divisions are the biggest news for the military in Gaza since early 2024, the last time there was anything near that number of troops in the area.

Since then, for much of the time, the IDF was down to around 1,000 troops in Gaza at a time.

The IDF and Netanyahu hope that this latest invasion and cutting the Strip up into multiple separate zones with the Palestinian civilian population limited to maybe 20-30% of the Strip's full area, will finally isolate Hamas enough to finish them off or lead them to make more concessions regarding the hostages.

However, if Hamas remains hidden in humanitarian zones, often without its arms, how will it be found, isolated, and dealt with?

And how long can the IDF keep this new invasion going with the whole world, including increasingly the Trump administration, opposed, and much of the Israeli public also opposed?

One reason even Israeli allies are opposed is that the ratio of killed Israeli civilians in the opening weekend of this latest campaign seems to be off the charts and higher than the rest of the war.

If for much of the war, the percentage of killed civilians to terrorists was 60% to 40% - unfortunately, not a bad ratio in urban warfare where Hamas uses civilians systematically as human shields - so far, IDF sources have indicated that the estimates of around 75% killed civilians this week may be accurate. That is not to mention the around 600 wounded Gazans.

In addition, there have been reportedly internal allegations within the IDF that the new IDF Southern Command Chief, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asur is less careful about incidental civilian harm than his predecessor, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkleman.

Another source of criticism is Israel using the language of "conquering" in many of its official press releases.

Even if in the past Netanyahu said he did not want to reconquer Gaza, if in another week or two the IDF has in fact taken control of and is holding on to 70-80% of Gaza, what does it matter whether the prime minister said this was and is his plan or not? Most of the world is already treating Israel as if it has permanently occupied Gaza.

One bright spot which might alleviate some pressure is Israel's reinstitution of humanitarian food aid.

It is infuriating to many Israelis that the IDF allows food aid to get to Hamas.

But this was a self-laid trap the moment Israel cut off food aid in March.

There was no scenario where Netanyahu or the IDF would let Gazans just starve en masse, despite accusations from Israel's critics.

That meant that in a staring contest where Hamas does not care about its civilians, Israel was always going to lose.

An interesting question is whether Israel's new mechanism for distributing food aid will succeed at cutting |Hamas out of the food chain next week, but there are so many ways for the terror group to manipulate the process that it is hard to imagine they can be completely removed from the issue.

These sometimes contradictory trends do not provide any clear picture for the future.

It is possible that Hamas will be somewhat more diminished in a few weeks or months than it is now, and may have somewhat less control over food. But as long as it has Israeli hostages, it would seem that it can again wait Israel out until Jerusalem decides either it is willing to sacrifice the hostages to continue trying to eliminate Hamas, or until it makes concessions toward Hamas for a much longer ceasefire or end to the war.