IDF probe: 12 foreign workers rescued in Mefalsim battle, 16 residents killed

The IDF on Tuesday issued its October 7 probe for Kibbutz Mefalsim and the nearby Black Arrow monument area, noting that 13 members of security forces were killed, while other reports have shown that three members of the kibbutz were killed elsewhere.

13 persons were also kidnapped from the area, including some security forces.

Among the 13 security forces killed by over 200 Hamas invaders were six from the IDF, six from the elite police Yamam (Counterterrorism) Unit, and one Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) fighter, Yossi Taher.

Mefalsim had a population of around 1,050 before the war, and besides the battle there, 77 civilians were killed in a separate battle around Junction 232, on which the IDF will issue a separate probe at a later date.

However, compared to other locations in terms of civilians, Mefalsim fared better due to help from security forces and its five local volunteer security teams early on. Most deaths also occurred in exchanges of fire between Israeli security forces and Hamas in the nearby environs. A view of a bomb shelter in which people were killed while they sought refuge during the October 7 killing and kidnapping spree by Palestinian Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in Kibbutz Mefalsim in southern Israel, December 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Hamas invaders came into the area in three waves

The main battle sites were the Sha’ar Hanegev junction, the kibbutz itself, and the junction near the kibbutz along with the Black Arrow monument area.

The fighting at Sha’ar Hanegev junction lasted mainly from 6:30 a.m. until 8:45 a.m., with some continuing until around 11:00 a.m. Hamas invaders came into the area in three waves, first with 30 terrorists, then 50, and then 80.Taher and all six Yamam fighters fell during these battles. IDF soldier Ziv Dado was kidnapped and killed during one of the exchanges of fire, and his body was returned to Israel in a special operation in December 2023.

Regarding Mefalsim itself, 30 terrorists penetrated inside around 8 a.m. and initially took 12 foreign workers hostage, but then Yamam and Shin Bet fighters managed to free them before they were taken to Gaza.By around 10:20 a.m., Israeli forces had operational control of the kibbutz.

However, around 8:30 p.m., a Shayetet 13 soldier mistakenly opened fire on Israeli civilians in an approaching vehicle, wounding but not killing the civilians. Like in most IDF probes, the investigation did not indicate any disciplinary measure against the soldier for mistakenly shooting civilians.

In the third area of battle, the Mefalsim junction, around Route 232, and the Black Arrow monument area, there was significant fighting from 6:30 a.m. until around 4 p.m.

Security forces included a large mix of groups, among which were Maglan special forces and Battalion 931, who took losses and arrived early as reinforcements along with Yahalom fighters.

Around 11:20 a.m., dozens of additional Gazan invaders tried to approach the area in around 10 vehicles.However, air force assets struck the area repeatedly, blocking their advance.

This was one of the few examples where the Air Force was directly impactful on a specific battle near the Gaza border, as opposed to being helpful with the general situation.

Generally, the air force didn’t help in specific battles before 10:30 a.m. – four hours into the invasion – since either their forces were not in the area or their pilots were afraid to hit Israeli civilians.

Only at 10:30 a.m. did Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar give blanket permission to pummel anyone moving across the Gaza border, which helped break further waves of invaders.

Besides that, there were a few specific battles in which helicopters helped defend Israeli towns, but the efforts were short, poorly coordinated, and also plagued by concerns of hitting civilians.

After most of the fighting was over, Gazan invaders also attempted three ambushes between October 8-10, with two wounding or leading to the deaths of multiple security forces and one on October 10 failing.

