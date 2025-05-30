IDF evacuates 250k Gazans from Jabalya as it reaches critical juncture in fighting

More than 250,000 Palestinians were evacuated from Jabalya to the shelter area in the past few hours, security sources said on Friday.

According to estimates, in addition to announcements urging Palestinians to quickly move to the humanitarian shelter areas, the forces are using air and ground fire to kill terrorists in the area.

A critical juncture has been crossed on the way to achieving the objectives of the latest operation in Gaza.

According to testimonies from soldiers in the field, Thursday night was one of the most intense since the beginning of the operation.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on X/Twitter that the IDF is continuing its operations in "full force, striking and dismantling Hamas strongholds, while evacuating the local population from every combat area and attacking the territory from the air, land, and sea on an unprecedented scale to maximize the protection of our soldiers as maneuvering forces enter each area and throughout the operation. An Israeli military vehicle patrols the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Israel, May 29, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

"Our foremost commitment is to the protection of our brave soldiers, both in regular service and in the reserves, above all other considerations," Katz continued.

He said that in each place, after killing terrorists and clearing the area, the IDF remains in the position and holds it.

"The Hamas murderers will now have to choose: Accept the terms of the 'Witkoff Deal' for the release of the hostages, or be annihilated," Katz concluded.

צה"ל ממשיך את פעילותו בעזה במלוא העוצמה ומכה ומפרק את מאחזי חמאס, תוך פינוי האוכלוסייה המקומית מכל אזור לחימה ותקיפת השטח מהאוויר, מהיבשה ומהים בהיקפים חסרי תקדים להגנה מקסימלית על חיילינו לקראת כניסת הכוחות המתמרנים בכל אזור ובמהלך התמרון.אנחנו מחויבים בראש וראשונה להגנת… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 30, 2025

All of the IDF’s troops in the Gaza Strip advanced to their targets set by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, according to defense sources.

Regarding the sentiment that the military is advancing at a slow pace, sources said on Friday that the divisions in the field are carrying out the mission thoroughly, including performing extensive engineering activity, so that terrorist cells will not be able to return to the terror infrastructure above and below ground.

In addition, Zamir stressed that the safety of the troops is more important than the speed of the operation.

Hostage deal talks continue amid operation

Estimates in Israel suggest that the weight of the decision-making process regarding the deal to release the hostages has shifted from the Gaza Strip to abroad, especially after the elimination of Mohammad Sinwar several weeks ago, beneath the hospital in Khan Yunis.

The leadership situation is causing Hamas's decision-making to slow down.

At this stage, the IDF is ignoring the hostage deal negotiations and is acting in accordance with the operational plans and timelines set by the chief of staff while preparing to make adjustments according to directives from the political echelon.