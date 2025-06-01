Defense Ministry awards security prize to 'movie-like' systems behind Nasrallah killing

Defense Minister Israel Katz will award the Israel Security Prize for 2025 to the "Eitan" Armoured personnel carrier, the "Oron", "Shavit", and "Eitam" aircraft, and unique capabilities that led to the killing of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, the Defense Ministry stated on Thursday.

"A tremendous contribution to the country's security. These are capabilities you only see in movies, which made a decisive contribution before the campaign against our enemies, and some even helped in the elimination of Nasrallah,” Katz said.

“I congratulate the winners who continue to ensure Israel's security – today and in the future."

About the winning defense systems

The Eitan APC is an 8x8 wheeled armored personnel carrier designed for infantry fighters, allowing operations in highly threatening combat scenarios. Eitan APC. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The Eitan has played a significant role in the Israel-Hamas War, including participating in the rescue of hostages from Gaza.

The prize for the Eitan APC will be awarded to the military directorates responsible for its development and production, including the Merkava and Armored Corps Directorate (MANTAK), the Security Procurement Administration (MAHAR), the Weaponry Division, the Operational Mobility School of the Ground Corps, the Medical Corps in the Technology and Logistics Branch, and the Nahal Brigade

The Shavit, Eitam, and Oron mission aircraft played a vital role in defending Israel’s airspace during the war and preserving intelligence superiority. The system is based on advanced technologies that provide control and monitoring capabilities.

The prize will be awarded to the Research and Development Directorate for Weaponry and Technology Infrastructure in the Ministry of Defense, Israel Aerospace Industries, the Air Force, the Navy, and the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

Additional prizes will also be awarded to the Shin Bet, the Mossad, and Elbit Systems for various defense missions, including the killing of Nasrallah.

The Israel Security Prize will be awarded in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and other security officials on June 18 at the President's Residence.