'Red stop' 24-hour crackdown: Israel police arrest nine suspects, seize weapons, vehicles

Israel Police officers in the West Bank arrested nine suspects during a 24-hour crackdown in an operation titled "Red Stop," which targeted weapons, ammunition, stolen vehicles, and suspects involved in serious crimes, the police announced Wednesday.

The operation, which District Commander Commissioner Moshe Pinchi led, was carried out in collaboration with IDF forces and Border Police units across several areas in the West Bank. According to police, the coordinated effort yielded significant results in combating crime and strengthening governance.

In Hebron, local officers, together with Yehuda Brigade troops, seized a 9mm handgun, 50 bullets, a hunting rifle, and six shotgun shells during a search guided by station intelligence. Two Hebron residents were arrested and taken in for questioning.

In Beit Awwa, near Hebron, an offensive operation led by the Yehuda Special Patrol Unit and detectives from the Yehuda subdistrict crime-fighting unit, with IDF forces, resulted in the discovery of a Carlo-type submachine gun and a matching magazine. A local resident was arrested and taken for further investigation.

In the village of Kabalan, near Nablus, a combined intelligence and detective operation by the Ariel station and IDF forces from the Shomron Brigade led to the arrest of four suspects believed to be part of a vehicle-theft ring. Police seized a stolen 2023 vehicle, a “Mash-tova” vehicle, break-in tools, and a tow cable. The suspects were transferred to the Ariel station for further questioning. Items confiscated by Israel Police (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

What was found by the Modi'in Illit station police officers?

Modi’in Illit station police officers located a stolen vehicle from the Holon area near the entrance to Rantis. A suspect from Kabatiya was arrested and transferred to the Holon station in the Tel Aviv district for investigation.

In Hebron, Border Police tactical units, along with Shahar Battalion forces from the Yehuda Brigade and Hebron station officers, arrested a suspect considered a main target for property crimes and vehicle theft. The suspect, a resident of Idhna, was taken to the Border Police’s southern district Yamar unit and Kiryat Malachi station for further questioning.

Elsewhere, police officers conducted a large-scale traffic operation, including six license suspensions, 10 vehicle seizures, and 16 citations for weight violations. A truck found with a 62% overload was seized, the driver’s license was revoked, and a criminal case was opened. Another driver was found driving while disqualified — for the second time — with additional violations, and was sent to Ofer Prison.

The West Bank District Police said they would continue to act decisively, in cooperation with all security branches, to fight serious crime, seize weapons, and enhance the sense of security for residents of the region.