'Respond forcefully': Katz slams ceasefire violation, orders IDF strike in Tehran Iran fired two missiles towards northern Israel on Tuesday, leading Katz to say the IDF must respond to the ceasefire violation.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a Holocaust memorial day ceremony held at the Knesset, Israel's Parliament in Jerusalem, April 24, 2025. Israel marks the annual memorial day commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust during World War Two. ( photo credit : ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90 )