Full terms of peace agreement released: No propaganda ceremonies and hostages back in 72 hours Once the IDF has withdrawn, Hamas is expected to release all living and dead hostages within 72 hours after gathering information on each hostage held by the different Palestinian factions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a government meeting on the Gaza deal, with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in attendance, in Jerusalem, October 9, 2025 ( photo credit : MAAYAN TOAF/GPO )