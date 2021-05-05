Delta to increase New York-Israel flights to three per day

The third daily flight will start September 2, in time for the busy High Holy Day season, and comes after Delta would already increase the frequency of its New York-Israel flights from 10 a week to 14 starting June 1.

The flights will be nonstop between Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel and JFK International Airport in New York on the airline company's newest aircraft: the Airbus A330-900neo. This state-of-the-art aircraft comes with in-seat powerports, full spectrum LED ambient lighting, memory foam cushions and thousands of hours of complimentary entertainment, just to name a few features.

The announcement comes amid rising demand for travel between the US and Israel as COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted.

Due to a successful vaccination rollout and a waning pandemic, Israel has begun making moves to reopen the country's tourism sector. Vaccinated tourists from multiple countries, including the US, will be allowed to enter the country starting May 23.

