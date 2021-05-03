The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Deri defends himself on Meron tragedy, calls for overhaul of site

Deri had lobbied for the removal of restrictions, but insisted that he was strictly referring to coronavirus restrictions on crowd numbers.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 3, 2021 20:36
Shas party leader Aryeh Deri (photo credit: AMIT SHABI/YEDIOTH ACHRONOTH/POOL)
Shas party leader Aryeh Deri
(photo credit: AMIT SHABI/YEDIOTH ACHRONOTH/POOL)
Interior Minister and Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri defended himself from accusations regarding his involvement in preparations for the fateful Lag Ba’omer celebrations at Mount Meron last week in which 45 people died in a mass crush at the site.
Speaking at a special session of the Knesset mourning the disaster’s victims, Deri said that he was in favor of “a comprehensive and foundational” investigation into what happened and added that the site should be overhauled and adequate infrastructure built.
“The disaster [on Mount Meron] is a decree from above, but that does not absolve us from examining and investigating [what caused it]” said Deri from the Knesset plenum podium.
“There are many foundational problems that have been going on for decades at the grave of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Meron.
“The fact that we cant do everything what needs to be done at the grave of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai because of legal problems must end,” he continued in reference to the complex and labyrinthine aspects of land and property ownership at the site.
“The time has come to deal with these problems at their root. We must take responsibility for the entire complex and the construction of adequate infrastructure, as is appropriate for a holy site such as Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai’s grave,” said Deri adding that he would support any such action.
The interior minister also defended himself and other ultra-Orthodox MKs against allegations that they had lobbied hard to remove restrictions on the number of people who could go to the site, despite Health Ministry officials warning that a mass pilgrimage of tens of thousands of people was a risk due to the potential for a COVID-19 spike following the event.
Deri had indeed lobbied for the removal of such restrictions, but insisted in his Knesset speech that this had been only in reference to coronavirus restrictions on crowd numbers and not for the removal or easing of any safety measures as Meron.
“All the activities of the religious and ultra-Orthodox public representatives and mine were so that coronavirus restrictions, and only coronavirus restrictions, would not apply outdoors, just like the masses in Israel celebrated Independence Day about a week ago in beaches and parks under the sky,” said Deri.


Tags aryeh deri safety lag baomer Mount Meron Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How we must investigate Meron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's successors must fix political value that he ruined

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by