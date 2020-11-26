The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Despair in Eilat amid coronavirus: Low occupancy and empty promenade

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Eilat has been first place in the list of cities in Israel where the unemployment rate is the highest twice.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 13:16
Dan Hotel, Eilat, Israel, February 1, 2012. (photo credit: AVISHAI TAICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Dan Hotel, Eilat, Israel, February 1, 2012.
(photo credit: AVISHAI TAICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Trouble is brewing in Israel's southernmost city due to coronavirus
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Eilat has twice ranked first as the city with the highest unemployment in Israel. This is due to closures stopping both domestic and foreign tourists from visiting, according to Maariv
And while Eilat was meant to undergo a week of recovery, reality does not always go as planned. 
Occupancy in Eilat's reopened hotels is only about 30%, and although up to 50 people are allowed to sit outside, the promenade is mostly empty, and the shops, cafes, and restaurants are not as full as expected, Ynet reported. 
"We have been working for several days. Even if there a lot of tourists, it seems it won't compensate," said the owner of Extreme Water Sports Tom Edrei, according to Ynet.
"I cannot expect a line of people to do banana boating and tubing in the middle of the winter. Salvation will not come from there."
Additionally, Eilat has not been properly adhering to the guidelines required for maintaining its status as a "green island." During the first week of its opening, people who entered and then left the city were not tested at all upon their departure, Ynet reported. 

The enforcement of checkpoints only began a week later. 
Even though there are only 25 coronavirus patients in Eilat, the city might turn into a yellow zone due to the high number of positive tests relative to the population, according to Ynet. 
And the weather has only made things even worse, with heavy rain sparking fears of flooded roads.
"The general atmosphere is not so good," one woman on Eilat's Nine Beach told Ynet. "We do not know where we are headed and if the green island plan will hold."


Tags Eilat Tourism Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by