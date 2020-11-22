The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

250 cars turned backed from entering Eilat over coronavirus restrictions

In addition, on Sunday morning, three people were caught trying to enter the city of Eilat using fake negative test results, which they had forged themselves.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 16:57
FLIGHT ATTENDANTS in full protective gear attend the boarding of an Israir flight between Tel Aviv and Eilat (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
FLIGHT ATTENDANTS in full protective gear attend the boarding of an Israir flight between Tel Aviv and Eilat
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Hundreds of Israelis packed into 250 cars have been told to turn back and not enter the city of Eilat since the city began welcoming back visitors last Tuesday under special coronavirus regulations with the launch of the "tourist islands” program.
The tourist islands law allows the hotels and resorts of Eilat and certain parts of the Dead Sea to open, as long as they follow strict coronavirus regulations, and verify that tourists present a negative test for COVID-19 carried out no longer than 72 hours prior to entry into the city/resort.
In addition, on Sunday morning, three people were caught trying to enter Eilat using fake test results which they had forged themselves.
According to a statement by the Eilat Municipality, one of the three was tested for the coronavirus using a quick-result Sofia test (which is not considered very accurate compared to other tests being used today) in the nearby Kibbutz Yotvata. After taking the test, the car's three remaining passengers copied the test results, changing only the names."
The city added that they plan on pressing charges against the men. "We will act with zero tolerance towards anyone who acts irresponsibly and thus harms all our efforts to preserve the city of Eilat, its economy and the health of its residents," said Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi.
N12 reported that Sofia Israel is currently in the process of considering opening a paid coronavirus quick-test station in the area, saying the free testing site at Yotvata cannot handle the pressure.
"The goal is to give an answer on the spot within 15 minutes for Israelis who want to fly or travel to Eilat from today to today, or from today to tomorrow, without waiting 5 days for the results of a laboratory test," the company said.


Tags dead sea Eilat Tourism flights to eilat Tourism Ministry Israeli tourist Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates Israel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis deserve a leader who stands by their word, no shticks and tricks By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by