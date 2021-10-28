The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Detailed satellite images of Dimona nuclear facility free-to-access

Detailed satellite images of Dimona nuclear facility are free-to-access thanks to a Trump-era change in regulations.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 22:24
Dimona nuclear facility seen in satellite imagery published available on the Mapbox application (photo credit: © Mapbox, © OpenStreetMap)
Dimona nuclear facility seen in satellite imagery published available on the Mapbox application
(photo credit: © Mapbox, © OpenStreetMap)
Detailed satellite imagery of the Dimona nuclear facility and fighter jets at Israeli bases can now be accessed for free online, thanks to a change in satellite imagery regulations implemented under the Trump administration last year.
The imagery can be accessed on the Mapbox application, a free-to-access website that provides custom online maps for websites and applications.
Mapbox announced on Tuesday that it had quadrupled the resolution it offers for imagery of Israel and the Palestinian territories. The company stated that the newly available imagery could be used to "plan a hike, check a delivery or navigate between cities."
Hatzor Airbase seen in satellite imagery published available on the Mapbox application (credit: © Mapbox, © OpenStreetMap)Hatzor Airbase seen in satellite imagery published available on the Mapbox application (credit: © Mapbox, © OpenStreetMap)
The company worked with its imagery partner Maxar to provide the updated imagery of Israel and the areas around it. The new imagery was collected in the summer of 2021 and can be used with Mapbox GLJS v2 to provide a 3D perspective in great detail.
Satellite imagery of Israel is regulated in the United States by the Kyl-Bingaman Amendment, which requires that licenses for the collection or dissemination of satellite imagery of Israel by non-Federal entities only be issued if the imagery is "no more detailed or precise than satellite imagery of Israel that is available from commercial sources."
Nevatim Air Base seen in satellite imagery published available on the Mapbox application (credit: © Mapbox, © OpenStreetMap)Nevatim Air Base seen in satellite imagery published available on the Mapbox application (credit: © Mapbox, © OpenStreetMap)
The amendment had been implemented in order to prevent Israel's enemies from using imagery from the public domain to spy on its sensitive sites.
The highest resolution allowed had been 2 meters Ground Sample Distance (meaning only objects 2 meters and larger could be seen), but in July 2020 the US Commercial Remote Sensing Regulatory Affairs Office decided to change the limit to 0.4 meters Ground Sample Distance, allowing for much more detailed and clear satellite imagery.
At the time when the regulation change was implemented, Amnon Harari, head of the Defense Ministry's Space and Satellite Administration, told KAN Reshet Bet radio that he "didn't think" that the Americans had asked Israel before implementing the change.
The Temple Mount/al-Aqsa Mosque seen in satellite imagery published available on the Mapbox application (credit: © Mapbox, © OpenStreetMap)The Temple Mount/al-Aqsa Mosque seen in satellite imagery published available on the Mapbox application (credit: © Mapbox, © OpenStreetMap)
Harari stated that he believed that the decision was made due to pressure from bodies in the satellite imagery industry who wanted to remove the regulations in order to get more business outside the US.
"Of course we would have preferred a situation in which the resolution which satellites of foreign nations see would be such that would protect us. It's always better that they see you blurred than see you clearly," said Harari. "We always prefer to be photographed at the lowest resolution possible."
The new publicly-available imagery provided by Mapbox comes after satellite images of the Dimona nuclear facility was released in February by the International Panel on Fissile Material (IPFM) showing that construction work was underway for a major expansion. The images released by IPFM were collected after the change in regulation.


Tags Dimona Nuclear Satellite Map
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Balfour Declaration, Palestinian weaponization of post-colonial guilt - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by