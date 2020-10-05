The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Diagnostic Robotics, Brown Center for Digital Heath announce collaboration

The Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health decided to team-up with the Israeli company, headed by Kira Radinsky and Yonatan Amir, to promote AI-based health-care solutions.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 18:28
Diagnostic Robotics co-founder Yonatan Amir (photo credit: OMER HACOHEN)
Diagnostic Robotics co-founder Yonatan Amir
(photo credit: OMER HACOHEN)
Israeli company Diagnostic Robotics announced on Monday that it will collaborate with the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health to promote AI-based health-care solutions.
Founding director of the center, Dr. Megan Ranney, explained that Diagnostic Robotics “is making a real difference to patients with cutting edge patient navigation tools, COVID-19 assessment capabilities and highly accurate predictive analytics.” Diagnostic Robotics co-founder Yonatan Amir said that machine learning (ML) and AI are “ideally suited to prevent gaps in care before they occur.”
AI can use ML to predict the most effective care for a patient. This, in turn, solves a variety of problems – patients don’t need to come to the ER and waste time waiting for treatment they could get elsewhere. With less patients coming in, doctors aren’t pressured for time and make less mistakes.
Under the coronavirus pandemic, patients report being afraid to go to hospitals to receive medical care. AI can help a patient get the care they need at home, reducing their exposure to possible infection. It can also offer medical professional predictive tools to decide who is likelier to need ventilation and who can be sent home.
In a lecture Diagnostic Robotics co-founder Kira Radinsky gave last year during the Exponential Medicine Conference in San Diego, she explained that the challenges are twofold. Patients know what they feel, but not what they have from a clinical point of view. Therefore, the AI needs to be trained to detect from patient complaints and the words they use, what they are likely to suffer from.
In comparison, the average waiting time in the ER in the US is 3 hours, in China it’s 8 hours, if used effectively, AI and remote digital health services could revolutionize how health services operate.
In a similar way, AI could send a text to a patient reminding him to take his medications or remind people in an email to make an appointment to see their doctor for a check-up.
This is why the Brown-Lifespan Center employs anthropologists and psychologists as well as physicians and engineers. The challenges might also arise from the medical staff’s point of view since doctors often resist being told what to do, even if by AI. Effective tools would point to how the AI could suggest something to a seasoned medical expert without being rejected offhand.
Diagnostic Robotics is currently offering the Rhode Island Department of Health COVID-19 risk assessment tools with the hope that such a platform might be able to eventually help people all over the world.


