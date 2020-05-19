Digital Bank, Isracard to issue and manage credit cards

First Digital Bank and Isracard, Israel’s largest credit-card company, on Tuesday announced they had agreed to jointly issue and manage debit cards for First Digital Bank’s customers. Digital Bank’s customers will be able to choose from Isracard’s broad range of international cards.The cards for First Digital Bank’s customers will be issued by MasterCard, which is a leader in digital payments worldwide.First Digital Bank is about to complete its registration as a member of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, enter a mutual-recognition agreement with other banks and comply with requirements to allow its customers to trade on other stock exchanges.“We are establishing the First Digital Bank in Israel to empower customers and give them better control of their finance with a bank they would trust,” First Digital Bank CEO Gal Bar Dea said. “While the road ahead is still long, we are progressing as planned.”