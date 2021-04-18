The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Direct flights between Israel and Bahrain starting in June

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national airline of UAE, landed in Israel for the first time on Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 18, 2021 18:50
Israir plane lands at Dubai International Airport, Dec. 1, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israir plane lands at Dubai International Airport, Dec. 1, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Gulf Air, the national airline of Bahrain, announced that in June, the airline will provide direct flights between Bahrain and Israel, according to a report by Mako.
Direct flights from Bahrain will be landing at Ben-Gurion Airport. The first flight will take off from Bahrain to Tel Aviv on June 3 and land in the Israeli city at 11:50 a.m.
This news comes months after the peace agreement between Israel and Bahrain that was part of the Abraham Accords, as well as meetings in recent months between Gulf Air and senior figures in the Israeli aviation industry, where both sides have expressed support for both countries to have direct flights. 
The flights themselves will be operated on an Airbus A320neo aircraft with two service classes: the business class, which will have 16 seats and charge $1,299, and the tourist class, which will have 120 seats on the plane and will cost $299 for a seat. 
The official currency of Bahrain is the Bahraini Dinar, which is equivalent to approximately 9 NIS. Bahrain also has a small Jewish community. 
From Bahrain, Israelis will be able to reach other destinations such as the Philippines, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.  
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national airline of UAE, landed in Tel Aviv from Abu Dhabi for the first time on Sunday, with tickets that can already be purchased on the Wizz Air website or in the Wizz app - starting at only 89 NIS.


