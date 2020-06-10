The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Dismissal pending for head of Jerusalem Religious Council

Yishai was flown out to foreign destinations at the expense of a company which provided services to the Jerusalem Religious Council, raising concerns of the improper award of council contracts.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 10, 2020 19:36
A general view of Jerusalem as seen from the Mount of Olives shows the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, June 21, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
A general view of Jerusalem as seen from the Mount of Olives shows the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, June 21, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
The controversial head of the Jerusalem Religious Council Yehoshua Yishai has been summoned by the Religious Services Ministry for a hearing pending dismissal due to procedural violations and corruption allegations.
Yishai has been accused of involvement in numerous scandals involving the Jerusalem Religious Council, which he runs, leading the Jerusalem city comptroller to conclude in an exhaustive document in 2017 that the council’s operations under his management “is not in order legally, disciplinarily, or ethically.”
The report noted that Yishai was flown out to foreign destinations at the expense of a company which provided services to the Jerusalem Religious Council, raising concerns of the improper award of council contracts.
Yishai also allegedly gave jobs to his close family members without issuing a tender as required by law, is suspected of using council maintenance employees for his private purposes, and is accused of other similar violations as well.
In addition, Yishai has also sought to undermine the status of Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern, a highly respected and esteemed Torah scholar, whose ongoing tenure is in currently in doubt due to his having reached the age of retirement.
Yishai had the lock on Stern’s office changed, effectively locking the rabbi out in February, and removed his name from city documents regarding the sale of leaven for Jerusalem before Passover, in April.
Separately, several organizations have called for women to be appointed to the 129 religious councils around the country where their presence has traditionally been extremely sparse.
Local religious council are the bodies responsible for providing critical religious services such as kashrut, marriage registration, and the operation of mikvas for the residents of their jurisdiction.
Members of the councils are supposed to be selected by the local municipal council, the minister of religious services, and the local municipal rabbi within 12 months of municipal elections, but owing to the 18 months of national elections this was impossible.
The Itim, Neemanei Torah Va’Avodah, Koleich and Organization of State-Oriented Ultra-Orthodox Communities called on Tuesday for women to be appointed to these bodies now that they can be formed.
“The severe lack of representation of women on local religious councils around the country is a failure that needs to be rectified as part of the need to provide help to the varied needs of all communities in local authorities,” said the organizations in a joint statement.
They called in particular on the Bayit Yehudi Party to adopt the appointment of women as a goal, given that the party has formed a committee to prepare for the inevitable political battles over appointments to these influential bodies.


Tags Jerusalem Judaism religion corruption
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The media must be open to debate, even if we disagree By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by