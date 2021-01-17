The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
DNA helps police solve 16-year-old murder case in northern Israel

In 2005 police received a report of a young woman's body found near Ofer Forest in northern Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 17, 2021 09:35
Ofer forest (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Ofer forest
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Israel Police has solved the 16-year-old homicide case of Nidaa Brood from Haifa thanks to a DNA match, a police spokesperson reported on Sunday. 
In 2005, police received a report of a young woman's body found near Ofer Forest in northern Israel. Police were unable to identify the body, and it remained unidentified for years.
Last year, a DNA match with a profile taken from the national DNA database led police to identify the body as a 19-year-old resident of Haifa. The case was reopened, and the police managed to identify the DNA sample taken from the victim's body to living family members in Haifa
Following the new discovery, police launched a covert operation that included collecting testimonies and sensitive information along with gathering forensic evidence, which led the police to solve the case.
Police found that the young woman was killed after suffering a serious physical assault and was later taken to Ofer Forest, where she was buried. The investigation led police to charge the victim's brother, who was 22 years old at the time, and was allegedly unsatisfied with his sister's lifestyle.


Tags Haifa Israel Police murder dna
