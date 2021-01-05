Doctors at Galilee hospital perform first surgery by robot in North

The surgery was done by Dr. Inal Bathish, an orthopedic specialist and current director of the orthopedic arthroscopy unit. Performed on two women aged 60 and 68, who were suffering from advanced cartilage erosion, it is the first time in northern Israel that a robot helped guide the process.

According to Bathish, the use of a robot allows the knee joint to be optimally prepared for surgery, while also increasing surgery accuracy. Likewise, the robot enables real-time simulations of the surgical process before it is actually performed, in addition to customization to the unique leg structure of patients.

Following the surgery, both patients were released and reported a significant improvement in their condition.

The surgeries were performed in collaboration with Dr. Claude Picard of Laniado Hospital and Dr. Hussein Shehadeh of Ziv Hospital.

Prof. Masad Barhum, director of the Medical Center, noted the innovative nature of the procedure, along with emphasizing that he seeks to bring more innovative technologies to the surgeries performed in northern Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });