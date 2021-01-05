The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Doctors at Galilee hospital perform first surgery by robot in North

Following the surgery, both patients were released and reported a significant improvement in their conditions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 5, 2021 07:37
Doctors performing a surgery via the guidance of a robot. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Doctors performing a surgery via the guidance of a robot.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Doctors at the Galilee Medical Center performed a knee replacement surgery under the guidance of a robot, the first of its kind in northern Israel. 
The surgery was done by  Dr. Inal Bathish, an orthopedic specialist and current director of the orthopedic arthroscopy unit. Performed on two women aged 60 and 68, who were suffering from advanced cartilage erosion, it is the first time in northern Israel that a robot helped guide the process.
According to Bathish, the use of a robot allows the knee joint to be optimally prepared for surgery, while also increasing surgery accuracy. Likewise, the robot enables real-time simulations of the surgical process before it is actually performed, in addition to customization to the unique leg structure of patients. 
Following the surgery, both patients were released and reported a significant improvement in their condition. 
The surgeries were performed in collaboration with Dr. Claude Picard of Laniado Hospital and Dr. Hussein Shehadeh of Ziv Hospital.
Prof. Masad Barhum, director of the Medical Center, noted the innovative nature of the procedure, along with emphasizing that he seeks to bring more innovative technologies to the surgeries performed in northern Israel. 


