Domino's Pizza to offer kosher mehadrin menu for first time

In the next two years, ten new kosher mehadrin branches are expected to open across Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 13:23
Domino's Pizza will offer a kosher mehadrin menu for the first time in Israel starting on Sunday, according to Calcalist.
The pizza chain's two kosher branches in Petah Tikva will be converted into mehadrin branches under the Badatz Bet Yosef kosher supervision, making the pizza available to more of the religious and haredi community.
The coronavirus pandemic has made the pizza delivery market even more competitive, leading to the chain's new attempts at widening its market.
In the next two years, ten new kosher mehadrin branches are expected to open across Israel. Domino's has promised that no currently non-kosher branches will be converted in kosher branches and that the kosher branches will be built in separate locations, according to Calcalist.
The kosher mehadrin branches will also have different signage, pizza boxes and motorcycle boxes to set them apart. The pizza boxes will be red with a kosher mehadrin stamp, while the rest of the chain uses the colors blue and black.
"We are happy to add the religious audience for whom kashrut is important to Domino's customers, and to make the quality and variety of Domino's now accessible to the haredi-religious public as well," said Yossi Elbaz, CEO and co-owner of the Domino's Pizza chain, to Calcalist. "These branches will serve as an additional engine for growth for the chain. We will offer a strictly kosher menu, in the first phase in Petah Tikva, and later in new branches that are expected to open in the next two years."


