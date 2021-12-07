The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Don’t turn ‘agunot’ into pawns - opinion

Her extremely complex case was brought before the official, state-authorized beit din of Tel Aviv.

By KENNETH BRANDER
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 20:33
THE RABBINICAL Court’s Division for Agunot in Jerusalem: All possible leniencies should be employed to help in releasing an ‘aguna.’ (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
THE RABBINICAL Court’s Division for Agunot in Jerusalem: All possible leniencies should be employed to help in releasing an ‘aguna.’
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
When a victim of nearly 20 years of violence and abuse asks the Chief Rabbinate’s beit din (court) to be released from her broken marriage, the last thing that should happen is for her to turn into a pawn in a power play of rabbinic politics. And yet, that is exactly what happened to “L.”
Four years ago, L., whose abusive and violent husband refused to grant her a get – a halachic divorce – for 19 years (even after he became a bigamist, marrying another woman and establishing a new family), turned to Yad La’isha: The Monica Dennis Goldberg Legal Aid Center, which represents agunot and victims of get-refusal. Her extremely complex case was brought before the official, state-authorized beit din of Tel Aviv.
While previous tribunals of rabbinical judges had not been successful in releasing her, three brave and courageous dayanim (judges) eventually implemented an innovative solution: retroactively voiding the marriage on the basis of the halachic notion of mekach ta’ut (literally, a “misguided transaction” – indicating that her original consent to marriage was given under false pretenses regarding the character of her husband-to-be, and hence was invalid).
It is important to note that the judges’ detailed legal ruling was sealed and confidential; even L. was unaware of the intricate halachic nuances and decisions. All L. knew was that after almost 20 years, she now held in her hands a piece of official paper from judges who were appointed to their posts by the Chief Rabbinate, ruling that she could remarry according to Jewish law and finally build a new life for herself.
If only the case had truly concluded at that point, with a happy ending.
Instead, shortly after the ruling was issued, another group of dayanim orchestrated an effort to force the ruling to be rescinded, which would effectively re-chain L. to the abusive marriage she had been seeking to escape for nearly 20 years. The group published a public letter condemning the three brave judges who had set L. free.
Moreover, despite the fact that the ruling had been sealed, precise details of the decision were leaked to carefully selected ultra-Orthodox media outlets by this group of rabbinical judges – an act that is nothing short of criminal. It should be entirely clear that this carefully orchestrated leak was intended to smear the bravery of the dayanim sitting on L.’s tribunal, dayanim who were guided by Halacha and compassion while resisting any political or communal pressures.
After their public shaming, coupled with backdoor threatening, the unthinkable happened: the original three dayanim felt so pressured that they walked back their original ruling.
The opposition was motivated by the fear that the authority of the dayanim would be compromised should a handful of courageous dayanim have the “sheer halachic audacity” to implement halachic solutions to resolve the suffering of victims of get-refusal. Such a forceful attack on the three was intended to send a very clear warning to other dayanim: Don’t even think of trying this again.
I regret to say that the last thing on their mind seems to have been the woman, who is now once again being held hostage; L., who literally tasted freedom – only to have it brutally snatched from her hands a mere six weeks later.
The Torah enshrines the principle of judicial independence, commanding dayanim “lo taguru mipnei ish” – “not to be intimidated by anyone.” A rabbinical judge must rule entirely independently, immune to any external influence, faithful only to his analysis of the halachic tradition and the case at hand. He is to be guided by integrity, honesty and a commitment to pursue justice – and no other considerations should be allowed to come into play.
What’s more, when it comes to releasing a woman from a marriage to which she is chained, the operative principle is that of leniency. Throughout the generations, the guiding halachic principle has been that all possible leniencies should be employed to help in releasing an aguna.
Furthermore, it is a fundamental principle in halacha that one beit din may not overrule another beit din. This dictate should be upheld all the more so in this case, where the opponents of the ruling were unfamiliar with the details of the case, did not hear the witnesses’ testimony, and did not see the evidence that served as the basis for the decision.
The three dayanim in Tel Aviv were fully within halachic rights to rule on this case as they saw fit. To challenge their conclusion, is simply counter to Jewish law.
What are we to tell L., who now lives in limbo? And what should we tell the countless other women who will come next? Women who deserve to know that the Halacha will protect them.
Are we really expected to inform them that even after a beit din determines they can be halachically released from their broken and pain-filled marriages, agendas might lead to that ruling being revoked?!
Of even greatest concern, loss of trust in dayanim and their rulings threatens to continue to undermine trust in the beit din system entirely. Of what worth is any rabbinic ruling, founded upon decades of study and analysis, if it can all be overturned in the blink of an eye by those with an agenda who badmouth and threaten courageous dayanim? 
Perhaps the plight of L. is the wakeup call we need to restore public trust in our religious authorities by demanding they separate their halachic guidance from political or communal influences. Let us not squander the opportunity. Until then, Yad La’isha will not rest.
The writer, a rabbi, is the president and rosh ha’yeshiva of the international Ohr Torah Stone network, which counts the Yad La’isha Legal Aid Center for Agunot among its 30 programs and institutions.


Tags rabbinate divorce abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by