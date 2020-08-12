Dozens of settlers attack Border Police near Yitzhar

A Border Police officer was injured lightly after being hit by a rock and a number of other officers were hit by bottles of paint.

The settlers also slashed some of the tires of the Border Police vehicles.

The Border Police officers used riot dispersal methods and more officers were called to the scene. The incident was brought under control and the rioters were dispersed.

Settlers in the Yitzhar area have attacked Border Police officers multiple times in the past year amid clashes over outposts and demolitions in the area. The officers were at the scene demolishing three wooden buildings that were constructed illegally in the Shevach Haaretz outpost near Yitzhar . The demolition was completed.