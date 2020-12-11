The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Dream vacation turns nightmare as Israelis argue about masks on flight

"We just came back from an amazing place, one of the most beautiful places on earth, and it took one second for us to forget all about it," one passenger said.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 11, 2020 20:03
Arkia airplane 370 (photo credit: reuters)
Arkia airplane 370
(photo credit: reuters)
A heated argument over a passenger who refused to wear a protective mask on board a return flight from the Seychelled to Isreal quickly turned violent, N12 reported.
Israelis have been drawn in increasing numbers to the Seychelles, an exotic archipelagic island country in the Indian Ocean offering dream-like vacations, thanks to its recent decision to accept Israelis without any isolation requirements. Thousands have jumped at the opportunity, as Israeli airlines began offering cheap flights and appealing deals.
But it seems like a relaxing vacation wasn't enough to prevent the unusual incident that developed on an Arkia flight that departed the Seychelles for Israel a few days ago.
The flight was a pleasant one, apparently, until several passengers noticed one passenger wasn't wearing a mask. They asked him to put one on but he refused, leading to a heated argument that quickly escalated into a violent brawl between several passengers, taking different sides. 
"People were angry at the passenger. The whole coronavirus issue is a sensitive one," one passenger told N12. "We just came back from an amazing place, one of the most beautiful places on earth, and it took one second for us to forget all about it," he added. 
The passenger noted that not one staff member of Arkia intervened and tried to calm down the passengers.
The rebel passenger eventually agreed to put on a mask, but people remained agitated until the plane finally landed at Ben-Gurion Airport and the passengers were dispersed. Several of the passengers involved in the confrontation were questioned by security employees before being sent home. 
"This was a serious incident that can't be ignored," another passenger told N12. "Most of the passengers had masks on, but unfortunately our vacation was ruined because of this single incident. The 'ugly Israeli' has won again." 
"The ugly Israeli" is a phrase used to refer to the stereotype of the Israeli mentality of being short-sighted, prone to losing control and disrespecting of others in the process. The term has been used in the past to characterize violent incidents involving Israelis in public places.
The airline operating the flight, Arkia, issued a statement following the incident and noted that "the flight's service manager was called by several passengers, arrived at the scene and separated the fighting passengers. The entire incident lasted several minutes after which the flight continued as usual. Arkia will continue to serve its clients during these challenging times and will do so in the best way possible, while maintaining health guidelines."  
  
For many, the incident brought to mind the infamous "chocolate flight" that took place on February 2015 on an Israir flight returning from Bulgaria. The incident, which became widely known and spoken of among Israelis, involved Israeli passengers verbally abusing a flight attendant for not agreeing to sell them a tax-free chocolate bar. 


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport vacation violence airline company Israelis Coronavirus in Israel Masks flights Seychelles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The danger behind Russia's apparent misunderstanding of Israel, Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by