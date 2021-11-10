The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Drone battles are future of conflict, says IDF chief artillery officer

Firefights between drones may be the future of warfare in the region, says IDF Chief Artillery Officer Neri Horowitz.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 14:33

Updated: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 14:46
Members of the IDF's Sky Rider Unit in operation (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Members of the IDF's Sky Rider Unit in operation
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Future conflicts with Hamas in the Gaza Strip or Hezbollah in Lebanon could involve clashes between drones, IDF OC Artillery Corps Brig.-Gen. Neri Horowitz said on Wednesday.
"The enemy is evolving in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon," Horowitz said at the UVID 2021 conference. "We must know how to distinguish between a friend and an enemy and deal with enemy capabilities."
The chief artillery officer added that unmanned vehicles will join combat alongside manned forces in a variety of operations, including attacks, evacuations, security patrols, maneuvering in enemy territory and helping expose the enemy and allowing soldiers to see and hear in all environments.
"In the tactical space, the IDF wants a lot of updated and advanced tools, autonomous systems that are simple to operate and can be multiplied on large scales," said Horowitz.
The chief artillery officer added that while in the past war had three dimensions: land, sea and air, today three additional dimensions have been added: cyber, underground and electromagnetic.
A drone is launched during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 6, 2021. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) A drone is launched during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 6, 2021. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
"The goal is for an infantry battalion commander fighting in a Lebanese village to be able to talk with everyone and receive all the IDF's capabilities," he said.
Horowitz added that he sees unmanned aircraft as "an element in the security and strategy of the State of Israel." He added that in addition to the two UAV units already operational in the Artillery Corps, a third unit will be established in the near future.
"There is no more exclusivity, everything is multi-armed and multi-dimensional. Sky Rider (a drone unit) is operated by the Artillery Corps. The vertical dimension is part of the war."
On Monday, an Iron Dome battery fired a missile at a Hamas drone crossing into the sea from the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. 


Tags Gaza IDF Lebanon Middle East drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli political discourse needs to become less childish - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by