East European doctor olim recruited by Rambam hospital to fight COVID-19

The recruitment drive comes as Israel's healthcare system continues to struggle in combatting the pandemic. Israel has seen a sharp rise in cases in recent days.

This initiative has seen 50 doctors arrive in Israel, organized by Rambam and the Israel Experience, to help fight the pandemic in both civilian and military medical facilities.

The program includes preparing for medical licensing tests and Ulpan to learn Hebrew.

The program has so far seen 700 of its graduates fully integrated into various hospitals and medical wards.

"We see all those taking part in this program as a ray of hope, both to Israeli society and the medical system," Rambam Health Care Campus deputy director Avi Wiseman said in a statement.

"The odds of success in this program are historically high, and this stems from two reasons. Firstly, the participants have been carefully selected, and we found each and every one of them to be exceptional doctors. Secondly, the program has had a lot of thought put into it. That is what makes this program so successful."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"This project brings not only the brightest Jews to Israel but also assists in solving the duress the medical system finds itself in as it lacks necessary high-quality manpower," Israel Experience CEO Amos Hermon explained.

"Due to the high demand, we are working tirelessly to double the number of participants in the next class."