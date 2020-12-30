Edelstein at Kiryat Arba: COVID-19 vaccinations will come in the millions

Edelstein stressed that, from his point of view, Kiryat Arba is the same as Kiryat Gat in the sense that all Israelis should be given access to novel coronavirus vaccinations, regardless of where they live. “Once most of those who are at risk have the vaccination, we can tell the virus: ‘We’re less scared of you,’” he said.

Kiryat Arba Council Head Eliyahu Liebman said it is “an honor to host” the minister, seeing as the country is “the leading country in the world in offering vaccinations.”

He said residents of Kiryat Arba had waited for a long time to get the COVID-19 vaccinations and that “this event will take us out of the darkness into great light.”

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that millions of COVID-19 doses of vaccine will reach Israel in the next two months during a visit to Kiryat Arba on Wednesday. The minister complimented the settlers who reside in Hebron and called them “the strength of the nation,” adding that now “we are vaccinating those who are this strength.”