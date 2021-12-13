Education Min. director dismissed in dispute over vaccination in schools

Slovik, who was appointed as the ministry's director-general in July, was fired following disagreements with Shasha-Biton in regards to the Israeli education system's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

On Monday, Israel began its vaccination campaign for children against the coronavirus in schools. Shasha-Biton has been said to actively oppose the campaign, which was supported and led by Slovik.

In August, prior to the start of the new school year, Shasha-Biton told N12 vaccinations at schools would be a "crime." Shortly after Shasha-Biton's interview, Slovik opposed her views in a 103FM interview, stating that the Education Ministry "does not have a problem with vaccinations in schools."

While Slovik will only be officially dismissed from his role on January 1, 2022, he is de facto no longer the director-general as he was given a leave of absence for the rest of December.

Children aged 5-11 receive their first first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at Clallit vaccination center in Jerusalem on November 25, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Shasha-Biton commented on her decision to fire Slovik during New Hope's faction meeting on Monday, responding to accusations of a wrongful dismissal

"Sometimes, we are required to make difficult decisions and I made a decision," the education minister said at the meeting.

"We have a wonderful team working on the vaccination campaign. The former director-general [Slovik] did a good job along with everyone else," she said.

Shasha-Biton also responded to allegations which accused her of unfairly dismissing Slovik based on personal considerations. "The considerations were professional, any outside noises are total fake news."

The Education Ministry also released a statement on Slovik's dismissal, stating that the ministry is "committed to all decisions made by the government and the corona cabinet."

"We wish Mr. Yigal Slovik well in his future endeavors," the statement reads.