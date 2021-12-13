Coronavirus: Israel starts vaccinating children in schools

Israel started to vaccinate children against the coronavirus in schools, as the government announced they would focus their efforts in stepping up immunization among the population to prevent or at least limit an outbreak of the new Omicron variant.

So far, according to data shared Monday by the Health Ministry, more than 1,100 students got their first jab.

While still caused by the Delta variant as opposed to Omicron, morbidity in Israel has been slightly on the rise in the past few weeks, with the average number of new daily cases on a weekly basis progressively increasing from 456 in the third week of November to 610 last week.

Meanwhile, reproduction or “R” rate has fluctuated between 1 and 1.12, meaning that infections are rising, albeit only moderately. On Sunday, the R was holding at 1.06.

There were 444 new virus carriers identified on the previous day. A week earlier they were 543.

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOT/FILE PHOTO)

For weeks, children ages 5-11 have represented over 40% of the new cases recorded in the country, while the vaccination campaign has not proceeded as fast as the authorities had hoped.

Out of around 1.2 million eligible children, only 115,000 have gotten a shot.

On Sunday, the government extended the travel restrictions passed against Omicron at the end last month in order to delay the spread of the variant in the country as much as possible and buy time to increase the number of fully vaccinated people, including adults who still need to get their first dose – around 700,000 – and over one million individuals who need to receive a booster, as they are over five months after two shots.

The move came as new research is showing that two shots of the Pfizer vaccines are less effective against the variant and that three shots could provide greater protection against infection.

Late Sunday night, the Pandemic Response Team and the Advisory Committee on Vaccines debated whether to decrease the minimum interval between the second and third dose from five to three months, but ultimately decided against it.

The committees also evaluated whether or not to give the fourth shot to people who are immunocompromised, elderly or at high risk for developing severe COVID-19, but decided against this as well.

However, the health officials did rule that the period of time between recovery and vaccination could be shortened from six months to three months.

So far, Israel has recorded 67 Omicron cases.

On Monday, Health Ministry Nitzan Horowitz and Interior Ministry Ayelet Shaked approved the designation of the UK and Denmark as red countries beginning midnight in the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Israelis cannot travel to red countries unless they obtain special permission, and when they return must quarantine for at least one week regardless of their immunization status. Currently, 50 African countries are on the list.